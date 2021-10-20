Rain chances rising into Thursday, Warmer outlook for the Gulf Coast

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The weather pattern looks to stay a bit unsettled over the next 24-26 hours thanks to deeper moisture and an approaching cold front.

Extra clouds have streamed into the region, along with a few showers. Those clouds look to stick around through the evening and into the night. A few showers will be possible before midnight. Rain chances look to slowly rise as we close in on sunrise Thursday. Overnight lows will remain well above average with clouds and a south wind. Most of the region will hold in the middle and upper 60s.

Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms will remain likely Thursday. Isolated heavy downpours will be possible. The highest rain chance will be from 9 AM to 2 PM. Highs will climb to near 80.

Drier air will begin moving into the region Friday and the weekend. Unfortunately, we will not cool down with this latest front. Highs will stay warm in the lower 80s with lows in the middle 60s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories