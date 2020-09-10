Rain chances rising into the weekend thanks to two tropical waves

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are set up for a more unsettled weather pattern in the days ahead thanks to an influx of tropical moisture.

A few showers and storms will be possible through the evening hours as moisture begins to slowly rise. Temperatures will be slow to cool as we move into the overnight period. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 70s north and inland and in the middle and upper 70s closer to the coast. Breezes will stay light and out of the northeast.

Two tropical waves will help to boost rain chances for Friday and the weekend. Deeper tropical moisture will begin moving in. This will lead to an enhancement of our typical summertime pattern. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s for Friday and the weekend. We anticipate a healthy coverage of showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours. Locally heavy downpours will be possible.

Rain chances will rise further next week up to 70% This starts Monday and continues through Wednesday. Scattered downpours will be likely thanks to deep moisture from a tropical disturbance. Some tropical development is possible with this system as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.