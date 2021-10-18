Rain chances rising into the middle of the work week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Cooler weather continues to hold over the Gulf Coast. Temperatures look to warm up a bit ahead of the next cold front.

A weak system that brought a batch of high clouds to the region Monday with move east. This will lead to clearing skies through the evening and into the night. Temperatures will cool again falling well below seasonal norms. Overnight lows will fall into upper 40s and lower 50s.

After a cool start Tuesday, we will note some changes by the afternoon. Winds will shift east and then southeast. Temperatures will get a boost Tuesday afternoon with more sunshine. Highs will reach the middle and upper 70s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out at the coast.

Rain chances will increase Wednesday and Thursday with the approach of the next cold front. Highs will hover near 80s. There is some question as to how much impact the front will have in terms of temperatures late this week.