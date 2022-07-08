MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Isolated showers and storms have been the story this week on the Gulf Coast. Rain chances look to rise this weekend setting up another unsettled stretch for the Gulf Coast.

Showers and storms will remain sparce and spotty this evening with most of the activity winding down around sunset. We will be left with scattered clouds through the night with very light winds. Overnight lows will fall into the middle and upper 70s. Communities closer to the coast will not fall below 80s.

A cold front will approach the Gulf Coast Saturday. This will lead to a slow increase in tropical moisture. We anticipate a stray shower along the coast for the morning with new storms developing through the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 90s. A Heat Advisory is in effect for our Mississippi Counties and several areas in Alabama away from the Coast. Storms could linger into the evening. A strong or severe storm appears possible with high wind gusts being the main issue.

Rain chances will continue climbing for Sunday up to 70%. A stalled front will set the stage for daily showers and storms. Morning clouds and rain will keep morning lows in the 70s with highs in the upper 80s.