Rain chances rise tonight and Friday, Cooler afternoons ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Clouds have continued to move into the region ahead of an approaching cold front. Rain chances will rise starting tonight.

Mostly cloudy skies will carry into the evening and night along with a breezy south wind. Temperatures will be held up in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The cold front will move into the region after 11 PM. Showers will increase in coverage after midnight. Temperatures will fall off quickly after the front moves through. Most of the region will wake up to temperatures in the 40s.

More rain will likely slide in after 11 AM Friday leading to a chilly and wet Friday afternoon. Temperatures will hold in the upper 40s and lower 50s with scattered light to moderate rain through the evening. No thunderstorms are anticipated.

Another round of rain will come Saturday with drier air in time for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will remain chilly Saturday with highs in the 50s. Warmer air will arrive next week ahead of several more opportunities for rain.