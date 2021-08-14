Rain chances rise this weekend as Fred enters the Gulf of Mexico

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We are starting off quiet this morning with temperatures in the 70’s and partly cloudy skies. This afternoon, we can expect typical pop up showers and storms with highs in the low-to-mid 90’s.

We will see temperatures soar to the 90’s this weekend with rain chances increasing thanks to tropical moisture as Fred enters the Gulf.

Starting off in the tropics….Fred is still a tropical depression with winds at 35 mph and moving to the west at 12 mph. As Fred moves into the Gulf, waters are certainly going to help the system organize, but wind shear should limit it from intensifying rapidly. Fred will likely be lopsided, so most of the impacts will be felt east of the center. Fred is set to enter the Gulf today and re-strengthen into a tropical storm this evening. Starting last night, forecast models moved west, which is why we saw a shift in the NHC track at the 10 PM advisory. Now all of the News 5 area is included in the forecast cone meaning that tropical storm conditions are possible for at least some of the News 5 neighborhood on Monday. The chance for tropical storm force winds are on the increase, especially east of I-65. We will continue to nail down wind and rain threats in the next day or so. We are also tracking TS Grace in the Atlantic. It is set to head towards south Florida right behind Fred. We will continue to track this closely.

Once Fred moves away, we will settle back into a summertime pattern.

For more tropical information head to: https://bit.ly/37M8xje