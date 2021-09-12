Rain chances return through this week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

We are seeing scattered afternoon showers and storms on our radar this afternoon. Those should fade as the sun sets this evening. Lows tonight will drop to the upper 60’s north of I-10 and low-to-mid 70’s at the coast under mostly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead to your Monday….Tropical Storm Nicholas formed this morning in the southern Gulf. Nicolas is expected to pass WELL west of our area near Texas, but we will still see tropical moisture stream through our area bringing higher rain chances for your Monday at around 50-60% coverage. Highs will stick in the mid 80’s.

This tropical moisture will continue to bring higher rain chances for your work week starting tomorrow. There will also be a MODERATE risk for rip currents through at least Wednesday at the beaches. Rain should start to taper by the end of the week with temperatures sticking in the mid-80’s with lows in the 70’s.

For more information on the tropics head to https://www.wkrg.com/tracking-the-tropics/tropical-storm-nicholas-forms-in-the-gulf-of-mexico-heading-towards-texas/