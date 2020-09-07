Rain chances return this week, Tracking two tropical storms in the Atlantic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – High pressure controlled the weather pattern this Labor Day leading to plenty of sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures. Some chances are coming for the rest of the work wee as train chances make a return.

High pressure remains in control tonight with some drier air aloft. This will keep skies mostly clear through the night with light breezes. Overnight lows will be comfortable falling into the upper 60s in our inland spots and into the lower to mid-70s closer to the coast.

Moisture will slowly return this week as high pressure aloft begins to break down. This will lead to a better chance for daily showers and storms. For Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s. Clouds will build up and a sea breeze will kick off a few showers and storms. The coverage of rain will be quite spotty and storms that form will be slow-moving.

The weather pattern will stay consistent through the week. Highs will reach the 90s with morning lows in the lower 70s. Storms will begin developing around lunchtime and expend in coverage through the afternoon hours.