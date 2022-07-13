MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The active, wet pattern continues for the Gulf Coast. Rain chances look to remain elevated through the end of the week.

After a wet a gloomy day for parts of the Gulf Coast, we will look for rain chances to drop slowly through the evening. Scattered clouds will remain with temperatures hovering in the lower and middle 70s by Thursday morning. A few more showers may develop by sunrise along the coast.

Active and unsettled weather continues for Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will tend to favor areas closer to the coast and east of I-65. Locally heavy rain will be possible leading to some minor flooding. The extra clouds will keep temperatures running at or below normal with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s.

Scattered downpours will continue for Friday, but the chances will come down for the weekend. Highs will run closer to average.