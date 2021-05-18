Rain chances remain small, Summer heat builds by the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Rain chances will remain slim through mid-week, but the long-range forecast is looking drier and much warmer.

A plume of tropical moisture will lead to a continued chance for a few spotty showers Tuesday evening and into the night. Most of the region will remain breezy and mostly cloudy. Temperatures will remain elevated reaching the middle 60s.

Enough moisture will stick around to leave a chance for a spotty shower, but rain chances will start dropping late Wednesday through the rest of the week. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

The weather pattern will quiet down for the rest of the week. Lots of sunshine continues with highs in the middle 80s. A strong ridge of high pressure will build into the eastern U.S. though the weekend. Highs will approach the lower 90s by Sunday and early next week.