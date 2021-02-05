Rain chances remain elevated tonight and Saturday, Cool weather sticks around

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered rain will lead to a damp evening. Elevated rain chances look to stick around for the first half of the weekend.

A batch of rain will keep the Gulf Coast wet through the evening. Rain will become a bit more scattered and lessen in coverage after 7 PM. Temperatures will hold in the 40s through most of the evening with a light east wind. Most of the rain will come to a short end after 11 PM. Lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 40s.

More rain will spread into the region Saturday morning. Skies will stay cloudy with rain likely through the first half of the day. We don’t anticipate heavy rain. Showers will be possible through the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 50s under a cloudy sky. Drier air is slated to move in for Sunday with partly sunny skies.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue into next week. There will be chances for showers and storms beginning Tuesday and continuing through the rest of the week.