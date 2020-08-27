Rain chances remain elevated through the end of the week, Laura making landfall tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 70s for most. A stray shower could pop up overnight, but most of the region will not experience rain.

Humidity will remain elevated through the end of the week. Deep-tropical moisture will linger in the wake of Laura. This will lead to a 50-60% chance of scattered tropical downpours Thursday and Friday. Highs will reach the upper 80s with a steady breeze out of the southeast.

The pattern will stay unsettled through the weekend. Daily rounds of scattered showers and storms will continue. The best chances will be during the afternoon hours.

TROPICS: Conditions will deteriorate rapidly on the Louisiana Gulf Coast tonight as Hurricane Laura comes ashore as a major hurricane. Laura is expected to remain a Category 4 storm with a landfall near Port Arthur around midnight. A storm surge of 15-20 feet will be possible just east of the center of circulation. Some areas will pick up 6-12” of rain across Louisiana and Arkansas through Friday.