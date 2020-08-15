Rain chances remain elevated Saturday, Put away the umbrellas for Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Temperatures will hold in the middle 70s through the night. Winds will stay light and out of the west-northwest. Rain chances will begin to increase by sunrise Saturday.

Saturday is looking like a wet one for the Gulf Coast. The chance of rain will be highest during the first half of the day. Rain will be spottier for the afternoon as some drier air moves in late in the day. With a bit more sunshine for the afternoon, temperatures will recover topping off in the upper 80s to around 90. That drier air will drop the rain chances for Sunday down to 10-20%. Highs will be warmer with more sunshine Sunday topping off in the lower and middle 90s.

We will start off next week with seasonable weather. Pop-up afternoon and evening storms will be possible with highs in the 90s. A front will stall out on the Gulf Coast late in the week leading to higher rain chances.