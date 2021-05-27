Rain chances picking up ahead of the holiday weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Some scattered clouds will stick around through the evening and into the overnight hours. A breeze will remain light and out of the southwest. Overnight low temperatures look to stay on the mild side. Lows will range from the middle 60s inland to the lower 70s at the coast.

A cold front will approach the region on Friday. This will lead to a boost in moisture. Rain chances will rise to 40% after 2 PM. Any showers and storms will be widely scattered. Highs will once again climb into the middle and upper 80s.

Drier air will work into the Gulf Coast as we move into the holiday weekend. Temperatures will fall a few degrees with highs in the middle 80s and lows in the lower 60s. A 20% chance for a lingering shower will exist Saturday. The weather pattern will stay dry for Memorial Day. Humidity will rise next week leading to small rain chances.