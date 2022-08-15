MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Showers have been few and far between Monday. Rain chances look to rise as we head into the rest of the work week.

A stray shower or storm is possible through the evening. We will watch as a complex of storms develops over Central Alabama and slides south. Although this batch of storms will be weakening, some rain will be possible. Overnight temperatures will bottom out in the lower and middle 70s.

A cold front will drift south into Central Alabama and Mississippi. This will help to trigger storms for the afternoon and evening hours. Any storms that form will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts. Highs will stay very warm reaching the lower and middle 90s.

Rain and storm chances continue climbing this week as we enter a more unsettled pattern. Rain chances will reach 60% by Thursday. Locally heavy rain will be possible.