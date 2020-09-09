Rain chances on the rise, eye on the tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast!

This afternoon we are not seeing many showers and storms thanks to drier air that moved into our area. Those that do pop up should fade around sunset this evening. Lows tonight will dip into the low-to-mid 70’s inland and mid-to-upper 70’s at the coastline. Winds will be out of the NE at around 5 mph.

Tomorrow we bring back around a 40% rain chance most heavily concentrated in the eastern half of our viewing area. Highs tomorrow should be lower 90’s inland and upper 80’s at the beaches. The low risk for rip currents continues at the beaches through your weekend.

Through your weekend and into next week we will see the rain chances rise to 50% to 60% with highs in the upper 80’s.