MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Rain chances have been on a roller coaster ride. This trend looks to continue into the weekend and into the first week of August.

Any showers or storms that develop will wind down as we head into the evening. Scattered clouds will remain with seasonable temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 70s.

A shower will remain possible Saturday morning right along the immediate coast. The overall rain chances will lessen through Saturday as some drier air aloft moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. Afternoon storms will develop and favor areas west of I-65 and north of Mobile Bay. Highs will reach the lower 90s.

Very few communities will see showers and storms for Sunday. Highs will reach the lower 90s with morning lows in the 70s. Afternoon rain chances will hold at 20%.

Grab the umbrellas for the start of the next work week. Rain chances look to climb to 60% for Monday and Tuesday. Locally heavy downpours appear possible.