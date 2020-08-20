Rain chances on a downward trend through the rest of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An unsettled Thursday has led to cloud cover and scattered rain. Rain chances will be on a downward trend through the weekend. We are continuing to track two tracking depressions in the Caribbean and Atlantic.

A mostly cloudy sky will stick around through the evening. A few scattered shower and storms will be possible early on with rain chances dropping slowly overnight. Temperatures will stay mild running in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few showers and storms will develop offshore Friday morning. We will include the chance of mainly coastal rain overnight through sunrise Friday.

Overall rain chances will be on a downward trend over the next few days. Scattered storms will stick around Friday with very few storms around for Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

Rain chances next week will depend on the eventual tracks of two tropical systems.