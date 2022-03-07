Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

We start out warm and muggy with temps in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s to start. We are seeing a few showers on our radar with a southerly wind at 5-15 mph.

Throughout the day, rain chances will increase this afternoon with the chance of some strong storms in our northern communities as a cold front moves through. There is a level 1 of 5 risk for a strong or severe storm or two for Greene county in MS, as well as Washington, Clarke, Monroe, Conecuh and Escambia counties. The main threat would be an isolated damaging wind gust. Highs today will reach the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with the humidity sticking around.

Tonight the showers will stick around before midnight with temps dropping into the 50’s.

The cold front that moves through this afternoon will stick around (just off the coast) through the week which will keep our rain chances around each day. Not everyone will see rain every day, but that chance is out there. The front finally moves away Friday bringing cooler air and dry skies for the weekend. We also go on a roller coaster ride of temperatures this week with cooler 60’s expected through midweek, 70’s returning Thursday and Friday and colder temps coming into the mix this weekend (50’s for highs, 30’s and 40’s for lows).