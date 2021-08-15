Rain chances increase through today and the start to the week, tracking Fred

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We are starting off quiet this morning with a mostly clear radar, partly cloudy skies, and temperatures in the 70’s. Rain chances will pick up throughout the day. The storms will mostly fade as the sun sets with lows dropping into the 70’s.

Rain chances will increase heading into your work week as well with temperatures only topping out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s as Tropical Storm Fred approaches.

As of 8 AM, Fred is back to being a tropical storm. As the system continues to reorganize, we could continue to see changes throughout the day. Tropical storm conditions are still possible for parts of our area Monday into Tuesday in the form of gusty winds, high surf, rain, and a high risk for rip currents. For more details, head to: https://www.wkrg.com/top-stories/freds-path-tropical-storm-conditions-expected-late-monday/