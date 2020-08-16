Rain chances increase through the week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We had a dry and sunny Sunday for most folks. Some strong storms just missed our area and are currently impacting southern MS. In our neighborhood we will have mostly clear skies, a light NW wind and lows in the 70’s.

We bring back the afternoon rain chances at around 30% with highs in the low-to-mid 90’s. A north wind at around 5 mph will be around, but be sure to stay hydrated if you are outside.

Rain chances will increase as the week goes on as a front stalls over our area. High temperatures will be on the downward trend as the rain coverage increases, falling below 90 for most spots by Friday.

