Rain chances increase through the week, watching the tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) –

This afternoon and evening there is a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. We have some dry our in our mid-levels that is keeping our rain chances low. Tonight lows will fall into the 70’s with south wind becoming east overnight. The chance of rain will come back after midnight through Sunday and most of next week.

Tomorrow the wetter weather begins with a 50% chance of rain and temperatures in the upper 80s. rain chances will continue to rise as we head towards Tuesday and the middle of next week. As the two tropical systems intend to enter the Gulf of Mexico our rain chances will rise. It all depends where the systems make landfall on the type of weather, we will see here at the Gulf Coast.

TROPICS:

TROPICAL STORM MARCO

The 4 PM Saturday update on Marc form the National Hurricane Center has shown a significant shift in the forecast track of Marco. The storm is moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico after shooting through the Yucatan Channel. Tropical Storm Marco is forecast to become a hurricane tonight or Sunday morning.

Marco is forecast to move north-northeasterly through the Gulf of Mexico approaching the Southeast Louisiana Coast by Monday afternoon. This eastward shift in the track places the Mississippi, Alabama, and Northwest Florida coast at a higher risk for impacts. A TROPICAL STORM WATCH is in effect for Mobile and Baldwin Counties in Alabama and for George County in Mississippi. A STORM SURGE WATCH is in effect for coastal Mobile and Baldwin Counties, including Mobile Bay.

Effect from Marco will begin Sunday night with strong, gusty winds. This will continue through Monday as the storm approaches the coast. Heavy rain, isolated tornadoes, and coastal flooding will be possible.

TROPICAL STORM LAURA

The tropical storm, sitting southwest of Puerto Rico, is becoming better organized and continues to move in a westerly direction. Some strengthening is expected as the storm moves west-northwest through the weekend, but land interaction should keep it from strengthening too much this weekend. The center of the storm could come close to, or pass over the Greater Antilles through the weekend. The system is expected to emerge into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Monday evening and possibly strengthen over the warm Gulf waters. A northwestern movement is likely through Wednesday. Laura is expected to approach the north-central Gulf Coast by Wednesday. The latest track continues to focus on Louisiana, but coastal Alabama and Mississippi should remain alert.