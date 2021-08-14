Rain chances increase as Fred moves into Gulf of Mexico

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We are seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon….those will fade as the sun sets this evening. Lows will drop to the 70’s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

We will see temperatures soar to right where they should be for your Sunday in the lower 90’s. Rain chances will increase thanks to tropical moisture as the remnants of Fred enter the Gulf. You can also expect high surf, and a high risk for rip currents no matter the eventual track of Fred.

Your specific forecast for the next few days is heavily dependent on the remnants of Fred that is set to enter the Gulf soon. Fred has been downgraded to remnants because it no longer has a center of circulation. The entire News 5 neighborhood is currently in the forecast cone, but the eventual track will continue to be uncertain until the center reforms. Tropical storm conditions are possible for at least some of our area Monday and Tuesday. For the latest info: https://www.wkrg.com/tracking-the-tropics/freds-latest-track-gulf-coast-landfall-expected-late-monday/