MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Isolated storms will wind down through the evening, but more communities are likely to see storms Thursday.

Storms will remain spotty through the evening. Most of the shower activity will wind down after sunset. Scattered clouds will remain through the night. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 70s. A few showers and storms will begin moving in from the Gulf by sunrise Thursday.

With deeper tropical moisture in place, scattered showers and storms will be a bit more widespread compared to previous days. Locally heavy downpours will be possible. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Afternoon rain will tend to focus north of Mobile Bay.

Rain chances will again trend down as we head into the weekend. Highs will reach the lower 90s with morning lows in the middle 70s.