Rain chances getting a boost through mid-week, Drier air down the road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A very slow-moving frontal boundary will be a focus for rain over the next few days along with a tropical disturbance moving through the Gulf of Mexico.

A stalling front will slowly sag south across the Gulf Coast. This will lead to scattered downpours through the evening. Although the coverage of rain will lessen after sunset, there will be a continued chance for scattered showers. This overnight rain chances will focus near the coast. Temperatures will hover in the lower and middle 70s through the night with extra clouds and very light winds.

Rain chances look to remain elevated through the middle of the week. Another front will approach from the north. At the same time, a tropical disturbance in the south-central Gulf of Mexico will be guided northeast. This will lead to increasing moisture. Scattered showers and storms will be off and on through Tuesday and Wednesday. With higher humidity and extra clouds, temperatures will remain slightly below normal with highs in the middle 80s.

A front will slide through the region early Thursday. This will lead to a push of drier air from the north leading to more refreshing conditions for the end of the week. Morning lows will fall into the lower and middle 60s with highs in the middle and upper 80s. Humidity will rise again by Sunday and Monday.