Rain chances falling, clearing this afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

We start off busy in the weather world with rain and fog. Starting with the fog, there is a Dense Fog Advisory in place for Greene and George counties in MS, as well as Mobile, Baldwin, Washington, Clarke and Conecuh counties in AL until 10 AM. Use caution if driving in these areas! The rain is similar to yesterday with training showers and storms in Santa Rosa and Okaloosa County in NW FL. The Flash Flood Watch has been cancelled for those areas meaning the flood threat is decreasing. Most everyone else is starting off dry.

The heaviest rain will shift east of our neighborhood through the morning and our area will gradually clear out through this afternoon. Highs will reach the low-to-mid 80’s under partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Tonight, lows will drop to the low-to-mid 60’s north of I-10 and lower 70’s at the coast. Skies will be mostly clear with a calm wind.

Full sunshine will return Friday through the weekend. We will drop the rain chance Friday through Sunday with mostly sunny skies expected. We bring back a few more clouds and a low rain chance next week. For the next 7 days highs stick in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

TROPICS: The only area we are watching is off the East Coast and has a LOW CHANCE for development. Regardless, this will not impact our area.