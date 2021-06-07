Rain chances dropping through the week, Seasonable heat and humidity

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It is feeling every bit like summer on the Gulf Coast with high humidity and tropical downpours. Rain chances will begin falling as we move through the work week.

Isolated showers and storms will stick around through the evening with the coverage winding down after sunset. A south wind will keep the region warm and quite humid tonight. Overnight lows will likely not fall below 70. Some patchy fog is possible.

Unsettled weather will continue for Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will develop by midday and will continue into the afternoon. Locally heavy downpours will be possible with highs soaring into the upper 80s. Storms will diminish Tuesday evening.

Some drier air aloft will begin moving in for the second half of the week. This will lead to lower rain chances, around 20-30% Wednesday through Saturday. Highs will stay warm topping off near 90 with high humidity. Lows will hold in the lower 70s. Storm chances will pick up again by Sunday.