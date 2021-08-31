Rain chances continue to drop through the rest of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Drier air aloft has worked into the region rotating in behind Ida. A cold front will approach the region later this weekend with even drier air arriving ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

Scattered clouds will linger through the rest of the evening. A stray shower at the coast is possible. A steady breeze will continue this evening and into the overnight hours out of the west and northwest. Temperatures will fall to near seasonable levels. Lows will dip into the lower 70s.

Another cold front will slide south out of the Tennessee Valley Wednesday. Moisture will build by the afternoon across the Gulf Coast leading to a few pop-up style showers and storms for the afternoon and early evening. Winds will stay out of the west with highs topping off in the upper 80s to near 90.

A nice treat comes as we head into the holiday weekend. We anticipate a push of drier air in time for the end of the week. Morning low temperatures will fall into the 60s with highs in the upper 80s.