Rain chances continue, drier air coming

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast!

What is left of Nicholas is bringing us tons of rain…We had impressive rainfall totals the past several days. There is still a Flash Flood Watch in place for most of our neighborhood excluding Clarke, Monroe and Conecuh counties in AL for the next hour or so. We are seeing scattered afternoon showers and storms on our radar this afternoon mainly north and west of I-65. Overall, rain coverage will decrease after sunset, but the chance for showers and storms does linger overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 70’s for most with mid-70’s at the beaches.

We will see a little less rain tomorrow, but we are still expecting more than we typically see at around 50% chance. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower 80’s. Just in time for the first day of fall, we are tracking our next cold front to pass Wednesday into Thursday ushering in cooler and drier air. Before Wednesday you can expect more rain, muggy conditions and seasonable temperatures, but starting Thursday, sunshine, drier air, and cooler temperatures will return!

TROPICS: We still have an active Atlantic Basin in the tropics with a couple of waves off the coast of Africa that we are tracking. The one with a high chance for development will likely become a tropical depression in the next few days. The one with a medium chance will likely stay in the Atlantic. Odette is now post tropical.