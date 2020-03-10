Rain chances arrive Tuesday, Temps stay warm long term

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Temperatures will stay elevated holding in the middle 60s. Most of the area will fall into the lower 60s overnight and by daybreak Tuesday. Clouds will be increasing out ahead of an approaching front.

Moisture will increase Tuesday as a front begins stalling out to our north. Portions of central Alabama will experience another round of heavy rain. For the Gulf Coast, expect just a few scattered showers and isolated storms with the best chances coming after lunchtime. Highs will run well above average topping off in the middle and upper 70s. Rain chances will stick around Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the middle 60s.

Some slightly drier air aloft will lead to lower rain chances by the end of the week. Temperatures will continue running warm with highs in the mid-70s and lows near 60.