Rain chances are winding down with some chilly air for Friday morning

The strong storms and heavy rain that plowed through the Gulf Coast on Thursday continues to race east.

A few light showers will be possible tonight, but measurable rain is unlikely. Breezes will stick around out of the west and northwest. Skies will clear out as we head in Friday morning. Get the jackets ready! Friday morning lows will fall into the middle and upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

We are expecting a bright and sunny end to the work week. Temperatures will continue to run below average with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Good news, this cool down will be brief. Temperatures will look to warm up for the weekend. Another weak front will approach Saturday. The rain chance will stay quite slim late in the day at 20%. Highs will reach the middle and upper 60s with morning lows in the 40s.

Unsettled weather looks to make a return to the Gulf Coast early next week. Rain chances will rise Monday. Scattered showers and storms are likely with highs in the lower 70s. Lingering rain chances will liter the forecast next week. Temperatures will run 5-10° above seasonal norms.