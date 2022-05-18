MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Showers have been few and far between. A much more unsettled weather pattern looks to arrive by the weekend.

A stray shower is possible this evening, but most of the Gulf Coast will remain dry and warm. Temperatures will slowly cool falling into the 70s by 10 PM. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower 70s with areas of patchy fog by sunrise Thursday.

Mostly dry weather is expected Thursday. Temperatures will warm quickly into the afternoon with highs easily reaching the lower and middle 90s. Winds will remain steady out of the south and southwest.

Get ready to break out those umbrellas! The weekend is looking stormy with a cold front sliding into the region. Scattered showers and storms are looking likely with more clouds and higher humidity. Highs will reach the 80s. We will carry rain chances through the weekend and into early next week.