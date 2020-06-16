Rain chances are looking quite slim this week, Seasonably warm temperatures as we countdown to summer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Winds will stay light and out of the north tonight. The Gulf Coast will wake up to temperatures ranging from the middle 60s inland to the lower and middle 70s at the coast. A few clouds will stick around through the night.

A weak front will slide through the region Tuesday. This front doesn’t have much moisture to work with, so we will leave the afternoon rain chance at less than 10%. Expect a mostly sunny sky during the morning to become a partly sunny sky by the afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The weather pattern will stay quiet for the rest of the week. An upper-level low to our northeast will help pull in dry air aloft. Expect dry weather to persist through the rest of the week. Rain chances will stay at less than 10%. Temperatures will run close to seasonal norms with highs around 90 and lows just shy of 70. Summer begins Saturday at 4:43 PM CT.