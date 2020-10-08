Rain chances and humidity remain elevated as Delta approaches the coast Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Hurricane Delta continues moving north with its sight set on Louisiana. Our part of the Gulf Coast will still feel some effects Friday and Saturday.

A weak frontal boundary will keep a chance of rain around through the evening and early part of the night. Skies will stay mostly cloudy for the Gulf Coast with a steady breeze out of the east. Overnight low temperatures will remain elevated as humidity rises. Lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 70s.

Hurricane Delta will make landfall on the Louisiana coast Friday afternoon or evening. Although the worst of the weather will be felt well west of our area, we will still feel some effects. Waves will climb to around 6-10 feet at the coast late Friday leading to a coastal flood threat. That threat will linger into Saturday. There could be some significant beach erosion. Rain chances will increase for the afternoon and evening hours with the outer most fringes of the storm. There will be a chance of isolated severe storms Friday night through the day Saturday. An isolated tornado will be possible.

Conditions on the Gulf Coast will certainly improve by Sunday as drier air begins to sweep in. Highs will reach the middle 80s with lows in the 60s and 70s. This drier trend will continue through next week.