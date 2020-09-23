Rain and Storm Chances Rising Thursday, Isolated Severe Storms Possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We managed to see a bit more sunshine Wednesday, but the story remains more clouds than sun. Storm chances are increasing Thursday as the remnants of BETA move through.

Extra clouds will stick around through the evening with a steady breeze out of the southeast. This will lead to increasing humidity and milder temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 70s. Winds will stay out of the southeast at 10-20 mph.

The remnants of Tropical Storm BETA will move across the deep south Thursday. This will bring scattered showers and storms to the region. Rain chances will start around sunrise and continue into Thursday afternoon. The storm chances will wind down around 4 pm. A few strong or severe storms will be possible, some Thursday will be a WEATHER AWARE Day. High wind gusts and a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

Drier conditions will develop Friday and into the weekend will minimal chances for rain. Highs will reach the middle 80s with morning lower near 70. A series of cold front will slide through the region Monday and Tuesday. Rain will be lacking, but this will help to usher in a cooler-than-normal air mass. Temperatures will fall for the second half of next week.