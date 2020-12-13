Rain and isolated storms tonight, clearing and cooler Monday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – It was another dreary day for the Gulf Coast with fog this morning, off and on rain in isolated areas and low clouds sticking around. As our next cold front approaches tonight, we will continue to see scattered rain showers but we could see a thunderstorm or two and cannot rule out the possibility of a strong storm later tonight. Widespread severe weather is not expected. Lows will dip into the mid-40’s inland and low-to-mid 50’s at the coast.

After all of this moves out early Monday morning, skies will clear after lunch and highs are forecast to reach the mid-50’s inland and lower 60’s at the beaches.

We are expecting another system to pass through Wednesday bring us our next rain chance as even cooler temperatures. Lows could be near freezing Thursday and Friday morning.