MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A storms this evening will wind down setting the stage a few strong, possibly severe storms Thursday.

Any storms that manage to roll through Wednesday evening will wind down after sunset. Scattered clouds will remain through the evening becoming partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will fall back into the middle 70s.

Thursday will note a higher rain chance. With an onshore flow Thursday morning, a few showers will be possible for areas south of I-10 and closer to the coast. Any storms that form during the day or early afternoon with remain spotty. Highs will climb into the lower and middle 90s. Storms will develop over Central Alabama Thursday after 2 PM. This will likely become a complex of storms that will surge south into our neck of the woods after 7 PM.

Thursday evening’s round of storms could produce wind gusts that will approach severe limits. The storm complex will drive south to the coast reaching the Gulf of Mexico by midnight. Expect pockets of heavy rain, wind, and lightning.

Rain chances will drop as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will run warmer with highs in the middle 90s.