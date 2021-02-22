Quieter weather pattern ahead, Feeling more like spring

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast can look to forward to a much nicer weather pattern in the coming week with warmer-than-average temperatures.

A cold front continues to move east away from our area. A breezy northwest wind will relax through the night as high pressure begins to move overhead. Skies look to stay mostly clear through the evening and into the overnight period. Overnight lows will range from lower middle 30s along and north of I-10 to the lower and middle 40s at the coast.

A area of high pressure will be the dominant weather feature through the middle of the work week. This will leave the Gulf Coast with sunny skies and comfortable conditions. Temperatures look to trend warmer this week. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s with a light afternoon breeze out of the southwest. A few clouds will dot the sky Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s.

A cold front will approach Thursday and Friday then stall to our north. This will lead to some deeper moisture and small chance for pop-up showers. Highs will continue to warm with many areas reaching the middle 70s by the weekend.