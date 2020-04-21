Quiet weather tonight and Wednesday, Another round of severe storms possible Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Quiet weather looks to stick around for the next 24-36 hours, but we are closely watching our next weather system which could bring another round of strong storms to the Gulf Coast.

An area of high pressure centered off to our north will be the dominant feature in our weather going forward. Temperatures will hold in the 60s through most of the light under a mostly clear sky. Winds will stay light and out of the west. Overnight low temperatures will range from the middle 50s in our northern counties to the lower and middle 60s at the coast.

Wednesday will be another relatively quiet day on the Gulf Coast. We will start off sunny with a gradual increase in cloud cover through the day. Temperature s will top out in the middle and upper 70s at the coast with lower and middle 80s inland. A stray shower may develop after 4 PM.

Our next system will bring a chance for strong and severe storms to the area Thursday. The severe weather time frame will start at 6 am and continue through 2 PM. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be the main weather hazards, but some small hail is possible too. Sunshine will return Friday with temperatures staying in the 80s. Another small rain chance will come Saturday.