MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dry and quiet weather continues for the Gulf Coast. Another cool night comes our way tonight with a much warmer outlook though the end of the week and the weekend.

A few high clouds may stream though the region this evening, but most of the area will remain clear. Winds will start to lighten up overnight. Lows will again fall well-below seasonal norms. Most of the region will wake up Wednesday to upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds look to increase by sunrise.

A weak weather disturbance will bring extra clouds to the region Wednesday. The region will likely stay dry. Winds will turn to the southeast by the afternoon and pick up with gusts approaching 25 mph. Highs will reach the middle 70s.

More sunshine will come for the rest of the week as our warning trend continues. Highs will reach the lower 80s Thursday through the weekend. Moisture looks to increase by early next week with the approach of our next cold front. Rain chances look to stay slim Monday through Tuesday.