Quiet weather continues, Warming trend extends into Christmas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dry and seasonable weather continues for the Gulf Coast. This looks to continue into Christmas along with a warming trend.

High pressure remains in firm control over the Southeast and the Gulf Coast. Skies will remain mostly clear as we progress into Thursday evening and into the night. Temperatures will not be as chilly thanks to a light south breeze. Overnight lows will bottom out in the middle and upper 40s. Coastal communities will hold in the 50s.

Southerly winds will continue into our Thursday leading to additional warming. Highs will easily climb into the lower 70s. A few clouds will dot the sky. This warming trend will continue into our Christmas Day. Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 70s. Morning lows will rise into the lower 60s.

The weather pattern will remain quiet through the weekend. Moisture will slowly rise into next week. This will mean small rain chances return to the forecast by Wednesday.