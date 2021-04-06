Quiet weather comes to an end with higher rain chances in the days ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our quiet and mild weather streak will come to an end as we enter the back-half of the work week. Get the umbrellas ready! You will be needing them.

A pop-up shower or two will be possible through sunset, but that chance is small at less than 10%. For most of the region, it will be a rain-free and mild evening with a south breeze. Areas of fog will develop overnight into Wednesday morning. Keep this in mind for your commute. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Most of Wednesday will be quiet. A pop-up shower will be possible during the afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. A line of storms will develop to our west thanks to a cold front. This batch of storms will move east and move into our region during the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, around 3 AM. These storms will bring a risk for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado will be the main threats.

This will set up an unsettled stretch of weather for the Gulf Coast. Rain chances will run high in the 50-70% range Thursday through Saturday. Some parts of the Gulf Coast will pick up 3-6” of rain through the weekend. Rain chances will drop a bit Sunday through early next week.