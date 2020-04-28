Quiet Today; Scattered Severe Storms Possible Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Tuesday! Headlines today include another pleasant day today, storms tomorrow, then sunshine and building warmth to end the week.

Today will be another mostly quiet day along the Gulf Coast, but there will be changes compared to yesterday. High pressure will slowly move away allowing winds to turn out of the southeast through the day. Temperatures will run close to average with highs within a stone’s throw of 80 degrees. We will likely see a few extra clouds late in the day as humidity starts to rise.

A cold front will begin approaching our area from the west by later tonight. Ahead of the cold front a line of thunderstorms will approach from the west. This line of thunderstorms will look to move into our northwestern communities around daybreak and will continue to move east. Around mid-morning the line should be moving east of I-65. By the afternoon it moves away from Northwest Florida, but another wave a thunderstorms may develop in the latter half of the afternoon. Past sundown, storms come to an end.

Within the first line of storms, some may be strong and there’s a chance a few could be severe with the main threat being damaging straight-line winds of 60 mph. Along and west of I-65 it’s a slight risk for severe weather which is level 2 of 5 meaning scattered severe storms are possible. East of I-65, it’s a marginal risk or level 1 of 5 and means isolated severe storms are possible. The line of thunderstorms is expected to weaken as it moves east, but storms may remain strong as they move through our area. While damaging straight-line winds look to be the main threat, some small hail and a brief tornado can’t be completely ruled out.

With the risk of severe storms tomorrow, make sure you are weather aware. Have a plan just in case and also have ways to get notifications as well.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees for Thursday. Highs will dial back into the upper 70s and morning lows will be back in the 50s. By Friday we begin a warming trend while keeping sunshine around. The end of the weekend into next week could bring highs close to 90 with lows in the 60s while rain chances remain low.