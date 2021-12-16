Quiet start, warm day ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

We are off to a quiet start this morning with nothing on our radar and temperatures in the 60’s. Clouds will be on the increase today with a small chance for a passing shower or two. Temperatures will reach the mid-70’s for most this afternoon.

Tonight, clouds will continue to build as temps fall into the 60’s. Another above-average and mild night ahead. Friday brings a couple of more showers and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures again will stay above average in the 70’s.

We start Saturday with scattered showers here and there ahead of our next cold front. Rain chances will increase heading into through the afternoon as the front moves through. We cannot rule out a strong storm or two, but organized severe weather is not expected. We will see lingering rain Sunday, but the front will stall to our south keeping scattered rain chances around through Tuesday. The system finally moves out Wednesday. Temps will fall back into the 60’s next week.