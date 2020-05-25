Quiet start to your Memorial Day, Thunderstorms possible this afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! I hope you are off to a great Memorial Day. This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. This afternoon we are going to be steamy with a chance of a few thunderstorms.

Our temperatures will be in the mid-80s this afternoon with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The time range for rain chances is in the afternoon. Some of these thunderstorms could become strong with with heavy downpours and frequent lightning. We could also see wind gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon with sustained winds around 15-20 mph.

There is a High risk for rip currents as the Easterly wind is increasing the swell. Waves will be at 3-5’ this afternoon in some areas. It is one of those days where its best to enjoy the beach from the sand. The wave period is around 7 seconds.

The rain chances and afternoon pop up thunderstorms will be on the board for the remainder of the week.