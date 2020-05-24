Quiet start, Sunshine and Sct. Thunderstorms this afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Morning Gulf Coast! This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the low 70s. The winds are fairly calm with dew points in the upper and low 60s. Today we have a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Isolated showers and storm will be possible throughout this Holiday weekend. Our temperatures will be in the mid 80s by noon and then in the upper 80s and low 90s in the afternoon. The time range for rain chances is in the afternoon. If a thunderstorm happens to hit you it likely wont last for too long. For the most part, we will be mostly sunny this afternoon.

For your Memorial Day Forecast we have a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms with a mostly cloudy set up. It will be rather windy with gusts up to 25 mph. It might not be the best day to go out on the boat with choppy waves expected.

The rain chances and afternoon pop up thunderstorms will be on the board for the remainder of the week.