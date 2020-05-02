Quiet start, Sunny and Clear afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Morning Gulf Coast! This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 50s. The wind is calm and we have clear, starry sky.

Once the sun rises we will be heating up quickly. This afternoon we will be sitting in the low 80s with sunny skies! It is a great day to go outside and enjoy the Gulf Coast. The winds will stay calm this afternoon then pick up to around 5-10 mph as we head towards later this evening.

A high pressure is dominating the Southeast bringing us a stretch of quiet weather! Tomorrow we will be sitting in the mid 80s with clear, sunny skies in the forecast. There might be a few upper level cirrus clouds up the sky but for the most part we have blue skies in the forecast.

We are on a slow warming trend as Monday we will be sitting in the mid upper 80s in the afternoon. On Tuesday, our high temperature is 89 degrees! We will still have dry dew points so it will not feel as “muggy”.

The next change of rain will be on Wednesday with a cold front that will pass through our region. It only has a 30% chance of scattered showers associated with it. Trailing behind it there is a secondary cold front that will bring a 10% chance of showers on Friday and then leave behind some drier and cooler conditions behind it for next weekend.