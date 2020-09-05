Quiet start, steamy afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are waking up to mostly clear skies with temperatures in the middle 70s. We have a weak front that is moving its way through our area today. We are under a heat advisory for parts of the Gulf Coast until 6 pm this evening. It will feel steamy out there early this afternoon so make sure to stay hydrated.

The rain chance will hold at 20% of a pop-up shower. By this evening the drier air will start to filter in with lower dew points and less humidity. Morning lows could fall into the 60s in some spots. The afternoons will stay warm. Rain chances will rise through the middle of next week as we slowly add moisture to the atmosphere. Models do show a cold front approaching late next week. Temperatures are likely to stay warm.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Omar is forecast to fizzle this weekend. We continue to watch several tropical waves near the west coast of Africa. Models continue to show an uptick in tropical activity next week, with one or two of these waves showing the potential for tropical cyclone development.