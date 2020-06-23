Quiet start, Pop up showers and thunderstorms throughout the morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are going to be weather aware today as the deep layer of moisture persists across our region.

This morning we are waking up to temperatures In the mid to upper 70s with high humidity. Showers can start trailing in throughout our area over the next few hours. Throughout the day there will be periods of sunshine which will contribute to firing up a few strong thunderstorms. Some of these storms have the capability of producing heavy rainfall with frequent lightning.

Tomorrow will be similar with an increased amount of rainfall at 80%. Tomorrow the storms will become more numerous with cooler temperatures in the afternoon. Heading towards the end of the week the severity of the storms will dissipate with less moisture and lifting in our environment. The temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with a stray shower that’s possible.