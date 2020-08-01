Quiet Start, Mostly Sunny Afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We have a quiet and sunny Saturday ahead. Throughout the morning we are seeing clear skies and lower humidity. This afternoon there is a 20% chance for shower or two mainly in our inland communities. Rain chances down by the coast are little to none.

We have mostly sunny skies in the forecast. If you are heading to the beach there is a moderate risk for rip currents. Tomorrow there is a low chance for rain as well at 20%! That will allow our temperatures in the afternoon be in the low 90s.

We are tracking Hurricane Isaias as it is currently over the Bahamas. It is likely to parallel the Florida Coast Saturday Afternoon. There is still the chance that Isaias could make landfall inland along the Florida coast. NO IMPACT to the Gulf Coast.